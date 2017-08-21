Woman felt 'violated' after skirt lifted up on train

Police hunting man over 'indecent incident' on train between Edinburgh and Dunblane.

Train: British Transport Police appealing for witnesses (file pic). BTP

A woman was left feeling "embarrassed and violated" after her skirt was lifted up on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) are hunting a man after the "indecent incident" on a train between Edinburgh Waverley and Dunblane on Sunday, August 13.

The ScotRail train was travelling between Linlithgow and Falkirk when the incident took place at 7.33pm.

BTP have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who can help identify the man to come forward.

He is thought to be in his 40s and is white, approximately 5ft 8in and has fair, receding hair.

He was wearing a black Adidas T-shirt and sand-coloured shorts and was travelling with two teenage boys at the time.

A BTP spokesman said: "If you saw what happened, or know someone that matches this description, please get in touch.

"You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

