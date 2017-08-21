Residents evacuated as nursing home goes up in flames

The fire happened at the Forth Bay Nursing Home in Kincardine, Fife, on Monday.

Kincardine: Roads have been closed due to the major blaze. Traffic Scotland

Residents and staff have been forced to flee after a nursing home went up in flames.

The fire happened at the Forth Bay Nursing Home in Kincardine, Fife, at 3.25pm on Monday.

The road from the Kincardine Bridge heading northbound into the village has been shut.

Around 50 firefighters are battling the blaze while people in surrounding buildings have also been evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokesman said everyone within the nursing home has been accounted for.