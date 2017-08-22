Three men arrested over 'armed robbery' at garage

A three-figure sum of money was reported stolen from the Jet petrol station in Winchburgh.

Three men have been arrested following an alleged armed robbery in West Lothian.

A three-figure sum of money was reported stolen from the Jet garage at Glendevon Service Station in Winchburgh on July 6.

A group of men are said to have entered the premises and threatened staff with weapons, demanding money be handed over from the till.

West Lothian police have been continuing with their enquiries into the incident and on Monday three addresses in Drumacre Road, Bridgeness Lane and Miller Crescent, Bo'ness were searched.

As a result, three men aged 18, 24 and 27 were detained and subsequently charged.

They are all due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

