Search for missing Edinburgh woman focuses on Glasgow

No one has seen or heard from 41-year-old Fiona McMaster in two weeks.

Missing: Fiona McMaster is believed to be with the man on the right.

An Edinburgh woman who has been missing for two weeks is thought to be in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for any information on Fiona McMaster, who was last seen at 4.40pm on Tuesday, August 8.

The 41-year-old has failed to return home or make contact with friends or family since.

Officers believe Ms McMaster is in Glasgow after she was seen in the presence of a man while buying food items from the Key Store in Great Western Road on August 12.

Fiona is described as white, around 5ft 7in with a heavy build and shoulder length dark brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a red fleece with a grey jumper, a pink T-shirt underneath and grey trainers. She was also carrying a dark rucksack and a large shopping bag.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said: "As part of our ongoing investigation we are eager to trace this male and Ms McMaster as soon as possible to ensure she is safe and well.

"We ask anyone who may have seen Ms McMaster or they believe they know where either Ms McMaster, or this man, can be found is urged to come forward.

"I would also ask that Ms McMaster get in touch with us, or with family or friends, and let us know she is alright."

Those with information can contact St Leonards Police Station via 101.

