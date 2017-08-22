Man charged with attempted murder at block of flats
A 43-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries on Monday.
A man has been charged with attempted murder at a block of flats in Edinburgh.
Part of Rosemount Buildings in Fountainbridge was cordoned off after a 43-year-old man was found seriously injured on Monday.
Police arrested a 47-year-old man, who has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
Officers say there had been a disturbance in a flat at the property.
The 43-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and continues to be treated for injuries to his body.
