Motorcyclist who died in A82 crash named by police

Adam Johnston, 56, of Bo'ness near Falkirk, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Adam Johnston: Crashed his Kawasaki Z1000 near Glencoe Village.

A motorcyclist who died after a crash on the A82 has been named by police.

Adam Johnston, 56, of Bo'ness near Falkirk, died after crashing his Kawasaki Z1000 while travelling north near Glencoe Visitor Centre.

The incident happened just south of Glencoe Village in the Highlands shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he died.

Police closed the road for almost seven hours before reopening the route at 8.05pm.