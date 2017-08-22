Nursing home residents forced to move after huge blaze

Forth Bay Nursing Home in Kincardine, Fife, went up in flames on Monday.

Fire: Around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze. STV

Residents who had to be evacuated after their care home went up in flames have been moved into another property.

Staff and residents had to flee Forth Bay Nursing Home in Kincardine, Fife, when a blaze broke out on Monday afternoon.

They are now based at Napier House in Glenrothes.

Around 60 firefighters were called out to battle the fire at around 3.20pm, while people in surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

The fire service said they had brought most of the blaze under control by around 6pm, with the roof at the east side of the building destroyed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said everyone within the nursing home has been accounted for.

