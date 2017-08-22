Girl, 17, followed by man then assaulted on street

The attacker tried to drag his teenage victim to the ground in Livingston, West Lothian.

Attack: Police are stepping up patrols (file pic). © STV

A teenage girl was attacked by a man who followed her and tried to drag her to the ground.

The 17-year-old was approached by the suspect at a roundabout in Livingston, West Lothian, at about 5am on Sunday.

He tried to speak to her and walked with her from Dedridge West Road to Howden West Road, where he tried to pull her to the ground.

She was able to flee and the man headed off towards Staunton Rise.

Police say the attack was a "frightening experience" for the victim and they are stepping up patrols in the area.

The suspect is in his thirties and around 6ft with a very slim build, a pale complexion, gaunt cheeks with big lips and had missing teeth.

He had a local accent and wore a blue puffer jacket.

Detective sergeant Andy McGhee, of Livingston CID, said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim and there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area over the coming weekends.

"We're conducting a number of enquiries as part of our investigation and I'd urge anyone in the local community who may have seen this man, or who recognises his description, to come forward.

"I'd also ask anyone who was driving in the area around this time and may have information which can help to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 2647 of August 20.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.