Urn full of ashes found in taxi returned to its owner

A man has answered a police appeal to come forward and claim the item.

Urn: Found in back of black cab on April 30.

An ornate urn containing ashes that was found in the back of an Edinburgh taxi has been reunited with its owner.

The urn, held inside a small velvet box with a metal clipper, was found in the back of a black cab at 2am on Sunday, April 30.

Police appealed for its rightful owners to come forward after no one claimed the item.

On Tuesday, police said a man came forward to claim the urn.

