Man charged with raping teenager after she hailed 'taxi'

The 19-year-old was attacked after getting into what she thought was a cab in Edinburgh.

Regent Road: Woman was sitting on bench when she was picked up by driver. CC by Graham Robson

A man has been charged with raping a teenager in Edinburgh after she accepted a lift home.

The 19-year-old was attacked after she got into a vehicle, which she thought was a taxi, on Regent Road in the early hours of August 10.

She was sitting on a bench at the bottom of Calton Hill when she accepted a lift from the man at about 5.45am.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man had been arrested and charged with rape.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

