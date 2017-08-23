  • STV
Boyfriend admits killing Scots woman at Lapland resort

Rebecca Johnson, from Burntisland in Fife, was stabbed to death by Karel Frybl.

Guide: Ms Johnson had worked as a sled-dog guide.
Guide: Ms Johnson had worked as a sled-dog guide.

The boyfriend of a Scots woman who was stabbed to death at a Christmas resort in Lapland has admitted killing her.

Karel Frybl, 36, has denied murdering Rebecca Johnson, 26, who was found dead in Finland's Kuttanen region on December 3 last year.

He claimed he had no memory of the attack and said he must have been suffering a temporary breakdown at the time.

Ms Johnson, from Burntisland in Fife, had been staying in the area to lead sled-dog tours for Santa Safari.

Court documents showed she died from ten stab wounds to the chest, with a 30 other punctures and cuts found on her body.

On Wednesday, the Lapland District Court in the town of Rovaniemi heard Frybl claimed he couldn't remember the attack.

Frybl's lawyer claimed he had been stabbed by Ms Johnson when they began arguing but the prosecution said his wounds were self-inflicted.

Ms Johnson's family attended the court and wore purple ribbons in her memory.

The court was told there was a history of verbal and physical abuse in the relationship.

WhatsApp messages from Ms Johnson to her sister Victoria were read out, in which Victoria wrote: "This will escalate and he may end up killing you."

The couple had argued the night before the attack and had slept in separate cottages, the court was told.

Frybl claimed he had suffered a temporary breakdown at the time of Ms Johnson's death due to mental health problems stemming from his military service.

The Czech national had served in his country's army in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

He allegedly fled the scene on a dog sled in temperatures as low as -30C before he was captured.

As part of the Finnish legal system, Ms Johnson's family is also pursuing compensation claims for income lost when they took time off work, mental anguish and other expenses.

The trial continues.

