Friends who killed man by throwing him off bridge jailed

Mark Munro and James Robertson had previously been found guilty of culpable homicide.

Russell Robertson: Struck head as he fell.

Two killers have been jailed for eight years each after they pushed a stranger over canal bridge railings to his death.

Mark Munro, 31, and James Robertson, 27, had been drinking before the fatal attack on 27-year-old Russell Robertson at Bainsford Bridge, Falkirk.

The victim struck his head as he fell, fracturing his skull and causing him to lose consciousness.

His body was retrieved from the Forth and Clyde Canal more than an hour later.

Judge Lady Carmichael told the pair at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Russell Robertson will be missed forever by his family."

Munro, of Denny, Stirlingshire, and Robertson, of Pitlochry, Perthshire, earlier stood trial accused of the murder of Falkirk man Mr Robertson on May 29, 2016.

Both were found guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow.

All three men had been at the Warehouse nightclub in Falkirk before the incident and were making their way home after 3am.

Robertson was approached by the victim and they got into a struggle when Munro became involved.

Witnesses reported seeing the men apparently "play fighting" before the pair grabbed the victim by the legs.

Nightclub security manager Kevin Gibney said he saw the victim disappear off the bridge.

He said: "One minute he was there and the next he was gone."

Defence counsel Derek Ogg QC, for Munro, paid tribute to the family of the deceased for "their dignified conduct throughout the case".

He said the fatal incident was "an example of a momentary and catastrophic error of judgment"

