Prince Philip to attend Queensferry Crossing opening

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from solo royal engagements earlier this month.

Crossing: Official opening on September 4. SWNS

The Duke of Edinburgh will make his first official appearance with the Queen since retiring from solo royal engagements when he attends the opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

Philip bid farewell to his own royal jobs at the beginning of August when he celebrated the fundraising achievements of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace.

But palace officials said on September 4 he will join the Queen and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Crossing's official opening.

The £1.35bn, 1.7-mile long bridge is a replacement for the Forth Road Bridge across the Forth between the Lothians and Fife.

The bridge will be used by vehicles up to September 1, before closing to allow the public the chance to walk across it on September 2 and 3.

When the Duke retired on August 2, he had carried out 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

Over the decades he had made 637 solo overseas visits, including 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries.

