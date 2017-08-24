Murderer who bludgeoned friend to death in flat jailed

Kieran Davies has been ordered to serve at least 19 years over Edinburgh killing.

Murder: Ashley Hawkins, left, was killed by Kieran Davies.

A murderer who bludgeoned his friend to death in a flat in Edinburgh's New Town has been jailed for life.

Kieran Davies was ordered to serve at least 19 years in prison before he will become eligible to seek release on parole following the fatal attack on Ashley Hawkins.

Davies viciously assaulted his victim with a hammer and a metal bar during the murder at a flat on Scotland Street on December 2 last year.

Afterwards, during a hostile interview with detectives, he dismissed his victim as an "idiot" and said: "I just really don't like the kid."

Davies had denied murdering Mr Hawkins and as he was taken to the cells accused the prosecutor of framing him.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Davies at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You have been convicted on the clearest evidence of a particularly brutal murder."



The judge acknowledged Davies, 28, had had a difficult upbringing and told him: "You have not had the chances in life that may have set you a different path."

But Lord Boyd told him: "None of that excuses or mitigates the dreadful nature of this offence."

The court heard he and Mr Hawkins had arrived in the city from Wales as friends but before the fatal attack Davies had put a knife to his victim's throat.

Police who were called to the second floor flat at Scotland Street and forced entry found Mr Hawkins, 32, of Barry, in Wales, dead with catastrophic head injuries.

Unemployed Davies was the only other occupant of the locked property and was found topless, wearing jogging bottoms and trainers extensively stained with his victim's blood.

The court heard drug user Mr Hawkins had suffered at least 24 blows to the head and a heavy metal pole and broken hammer recovered from the flat could have been used as weapons in the fatal attack.

Police were alerted to the incident in the early hours of the morning after neighbours heard banging and shouting coming from the flat.

'When police came into that locked flat there were two people there - one alive, covered in blood and one dead, violently murdered. There is no mystery in this case.' David Taylor, prosecutor

A teenager said he was aware of 15 to 20 bangs and screaming that had stopped by the end of the disturbance.

The witness was confident no one left the premises from the end of the banging until the arrival of officers.

Police found the front door of the flat locked and entry was forced.

Officers tried to resuscitate the victim, who was lying face-down covered with a blanket and surrounded by a pool of blood.

An armed response unit and a dog handler had been dispatched to the flat along with other uniformed officers and attempts were made to help the victim.

Constable Ryan Murphy, 34, told the trial: "We could see the injuries were catastrophic. The firearms officers told us to stop."

Prosecutor David Taylor told jurors: "When police came into that locked flat there were two people there - one alive, covered in blood and one dead, violently murdered. There is no mystery in this case."

Mr Taylor said blood staining in the flat fitted in with the victim being pursued from the living room into the hall of the flat.

He said Davies and Mr Hawkins had come to Edinburgh from Wales "as best of friends" but added there was evidence that changed and there friction between them.

Mr Taylor said appeared to have reached a climax in the earlier incident when Davies, who was found to have drugs in his system, menaced his victim with a knife.

During a hostile interview with detectives Davies claimed he was unconscious and did not know what had happened.

Defence counsel Keith Stewart QC, for Davies, said: "He maintains his position that he does not remember anything that happened in the flat."



He asked the judge to deal with Davies on the basis that the murder was not a premeditated crime.

Mr Stewart earlier told the court that previously consideration had been given to Davies' fitness to stand trial and a psychiatrist who had seen him reported that he suffered from a delusional disorder.

