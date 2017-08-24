Army apologises as explosions cause alarm in Edinburgh

People heard 'loud bangs' across the city due to a demolitions training exercise.

Dreghorn: Residents took to social media to speculate over cause of noises. PA

The army has apologised after explosions were heard across Edinburgh due to a demolitions training exercise.

"Loud bangs" were heard across the city at about 8.15am on Thursday, with reports some houses shook from the blasts and drivers pulled over on the bypass.

Residents took to social media to speculate as to the cause of the noises and the army later confirmed there had been a demolition exercise at its Dreghorn Barracks.

The service said on its Scottish Twitter account: "Sincere apologies to everyone in Edinburgh for the bangs this morning.

"Soldiers in Dreghorn barracks were doing demolitions training."

It added in a later tweet that advance warning should have been given.

