Motorcyclist dies at scene in head-on smash with car

The crash, involving a Honda Hornet, happened on the A6093 in Pathhead, Midlothian.

A motorcyclist has died in a head-on smash with a car.

The crash happened on the A6093 in Pathhead, Midlothian.

The 54-year-old was riding his Honda Hornet towards Haddington in East Lothian when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Passat heading towards Oxenfoord Castle.

Officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at 3.20pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed for around six hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Gary Taylor said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency service personnel in attendance, the male rider sadly passed away and we are continuing with our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"I would ask that any motorists who were on the road at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with this inquiry should also get in touch."

