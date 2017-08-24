Schoolgirl's death caused by 'inherently unstable' wall

A modesty wall collapsed on top of Keane Wallis-Bennett, 12, at Liberton High School.

Keane Wallis-Bennett: Fatal accident inquiry held into her death.

A wall that collapsed and killed a schoolgirl in Edinburgh was "inherently unstable", a sheriff has ruled.

Keane Wallis-Bennett, 12, died after the free-standing concrete modesty wall collapsed on top of her in changing rooms at Liberton High School on April 1, 2014.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has been held into her death, with sheriff principal Mhairi Stephen publishing her determination on Thursday.

The sheriff said it was likely the wall was pushed beyond its "tipping point" by other pupils who had braced themselves against it.

She said there were no precautions she could make that would have led to Keane's death being avoided.

The sheriff said: "The lateral force generated by the innocent highspirited behaviour of those pupils could push it past its tipping point due to the wall being inherently unstable and liable to sudden collapse.

"The unstable nature of the wall was the real cause of the accident."

She continued: "The wall separated close to its base and had been cracked at the separation plane for a long period of time prior to April 1, 2014.

"This internal defect or cracking would not be obvious on visual inspection.

"There are no reasonable precautions I can propose whereby Keane's death or the accident might have been avoided."

The sheriff did note the risks of free-standing masonry walls and said reasonable steps should be taken to make sure they are safe.

Edinburgh City Council said all reasonable precautions had been taken.

'There are no reasonable precautions I can propose whereby Keane's death or the accident might have been avoided.' Sheriff principal Mhairi Stephen

Alistair Gaw, executive director for families, said: "Once again on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council I want to express our deepest sympathies to Keane's family for their tragic loss.

"Having now received the determination from sheriff principal Mhairi Stephen we note her conclusion that there were no reasonable precautions that could have been taken to avoid the accident which resulted in Keane's death.

"She further finds that the maintenance and inspection regime at Liberton High School complied with statutory requirements and that there was a comprehensive understanding of the fault reporting system among staff.

"The determination also states that the council had taken all reasonably practicable measures to ensure that the wall was inspected and maintained."

He added: "We note the recommendation regarding the potential risks from free-standing walls.

"Immediately after the incident in 2014 the council removed similar free-standing walls in its schools and subsequently safety advice was issued by the Scottish Government advising all local authorities of the risks regarding these walls.

"Our overriding priority is always the safety of pupils and staff and we want to ensure nothing like this tragic event ever happens again."

