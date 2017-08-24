  • STV
  • MySTV

Schoolgirl's death caused by 'inherently unstable' wall

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

A modesty wall collapsed on top of Keane Wallis-Bennett, 12, at Liberton High School.

Keane Wallis-Bennett: Fatal accident inquiry held into her death.
Keane Wallis-Bennett: Fatal accident inquiry held into her death.

A wall that collapsed and killed a schoolgirl in Edinburgh was "inherently unstable", a sheriff has ruled.

Keane Wallis-Bennett, 12, died after the free-standing concrete modesty wall collapsed on top of her in changing rooms at Liberton High School on April 1, 2014.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has been held into her death, with sheriff principal Mhairi Stephen publishing her determination on Thursday.

The sheriff said it was likely the wall was pushed beyond its "tipping point" by other pupils who had braced themselves against it.

She said there were no precautions she could make that would have led to Keane's death being avoided.

The sheriff said: "The lateral force generated by the innocent highspirited behaviour of those pupils could push it past its tipping point due to the wall being inherently unstable and liable to sudden collapse.

"The unstable nature of the wall was the real cause of the accident."

She continued: "The wall separated close to its base and had been cracked at the separation plane for a long period of time prior to April 1, 2014.

"This internal defect or cracking would not be obvious on visual inspection.

"There are no reasonable precautions I can propose whereby Keane's death or the accident might have been avoided."

The sheriff did note the risks of free-standing masonry walls and said reasonable steps should be taken to make sure they are safe.

Edinburgh City Council said all reasonable precautions had been taken.

'There are no reasonable precautions I can propose whereby Keane's death or the accident might have been avoided.'
Sheriff principal Mhairi Stephen

Alistair Gaw, executive director for families, said: "Once again on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council I want to express our deepest sympathies to Keane's family for their tragic loss.

"Having now received the determination from sheriff principal Mhairi Stephen we note her conclusion that there were no reasonable precautions that could have been taken to avoid the accident which resulted in Keane's death.

"She further finds that the maintenance and inspection regime at Liberton High School complied with statutory requirements and that there was a comprehensive understanding of the fault reporting system among staff.

"The determination also states that the council had taken all reasonably practicable measures to ensure that the wall was inspected and maintained."

He added: "We note the recommendation regarding the potential risks from free-standing walls.

"Immediately after the incident in 2014 the council removed similar free-standing walls in its schools and subsequently safety advice was issued by the Scottish Government advising all local authorities of the risks regarding these walls.

"Our overriding priority is always the safety of pupils and staff and we want to ensure nothing like this tragic event ever happens again."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.