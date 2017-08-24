Festival finance boss sentenced over £220,000 theft

Lynn Taylor, 56, embezzled the cash from the Edinburgh Fringe Society.

Fringe: Employer contribution pension payments went directly into Taylor's bank account. HEMEDIA/SWNS GROUP

A financial manager for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe stole who more than £200,000 from her employer has been sentenced.

Lynn Taylor, 56, worked for the Edinburgh Fringe Society, which runs the event, when she took £220,331 between June 1, 2008, and March 13, 2015.

It was discovered employer contribution pension payments had been going directly into Taylor's bank account.

When interviewed by the police, Taylor told them: "I did it, bottom line, no two ways about it, completely on my own without any involvement of any other person within or outwith the organisation.

"I am not going to deny something I did. It has totally destroyed my life and I am never going to work again."

She told police she really did not know how much she had taken.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard she had repaid all the money and an extra £40,000 to meet the costs of the investigation.

John Scullion QC, appearing for Taylor, said the money had come from the sale of the family house in Edinburgh.

Sheriff Frank Crowe placed Taylor on an eight-month restriction of liberty order confining her to her home between 9pm to 6am.

She was also ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work under a 12-month community payback order.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.