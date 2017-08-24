  • STV
Man who killed Scot in Lapland to have psychiatric tests

STV

Karel Frybl claims to have no memory of fatally stabbing Rebecca Johnson in 2016.

Rebecca Johnson: Boyfriend has admitted killing the 26-year-old.
Rebecca Johnson: Boyfriend has admitted killing the 26-year-old.

A former soldier who admitted killing his Scottish girlfriend will be evaluated by a psychiatrist before a judge decides if he should be convicted of murder.

Karel Frybl, 36, stabbed 26-year-old Rebecca Johnson to death while the two were working as husky sled guides at a wilderness safari company in Finland.

Ms Johnson, from Burntisland in Fife, was found dying by colleagues on December 3, 2016. 

There were ten stab wounds in her chest and another 30 punctures and cuts on other parts of her body.

Czech national Frybl claims to have no memory of the attack and said he was suffering a temporary breakdown at the time.

On Thursday, a two-day trial ended with a judge ordering psychiatric evaluations to be conducted in order to establish whether Frybl will be sentenced for homicide or murder.

Under Finnish law, a murder conviction can only be handed down if the killing is particularly violent, planned in advance, happens over a long time or contains some "raw" elements such as torture.

Frybl - who also uses the name Radek Kovac - will be held in a Finnish prison until the evaluations are carried out.

During the second day of testimony, the court heard from key witnesses who were part of events on the day Ms Johnson was murdered.

Colleague Caitlin Howard testified that she was speaking with Ms Johnson on the phone when the attack took place and that "she sounded scared and upset".

"She called me to tell me she was in an abusive relationship and she had been kicked in the stomach the night before by Radek," she said.

Then, Ms Howard heard Johnson scream three times. 

"The line went completely dead and I didn't hear any more," she said.

A second colleague, Joe Pickles, was just three or four metres outside Johnson's cabin when he also heard the screams.

He ran inside, and found Frybl standing over Ms Johnson, who was slumped in a pool of blood but alive, and managed to tell him to call an ambulance.

Later, when Frybl left the cabin, Mr Pickles went back inside to check on Ms Johnson.

"I couldn't see the damage to her body" he told the court "but from what I could see she had been cut like this".

He then made a slashing motion across his face.

Mr Pickles said: "She was gone at this point. I touched her and I realised she was gone".

In closing arguments the state prosecutor made the case that the severity of the attack and high number of knife wounds, meant that Frybl should be convicted of murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence in Finland.

Frybl's lawyer said the case did not meet the standard for a murder conviction since the attack was over very quickly, Ms Johnson's death was not prolonged and there was no premeditation involved.

"Something snapped in his mind" she told the court, where Rebecca Johnson's parents, brother and sister were also sitting. "He lost control."

