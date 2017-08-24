Thirty firefighters battle major blaze at sawmill

A section of the Grangepans Industrial Estate in Bo'ness has been cordoned off.

Grangepans: Crews still battling the flames in Bo'ness. Google 2017

Around 30 firefighters are battling a major blaze at a business in an industrial estate.

The incident happened at Alexander Anderson's Sawmill in Grangepans Industrial Estate, Bo'ness, on Thursday.

A section of the industrial estate has been cordoned off while crews battle the flames which is understood to have involved machinery.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Six fire appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 11.15am.

"Crews are using high power water jets to tackle the flames."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.