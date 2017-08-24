Baby panda expected to be born at Edinburgh Zoo soon

Tian Tian is pregnant and set to give birth to the UK's first baby panda.

The UK's first panda cub is set to be born at Edinburgh Zoo soon.

Emails between Scottish Government officials and staff at Edinburgh Zoo confirmed in late July that Tian Tian was pregnant.

Tian Tian arrived in Edinburgh in 2011 as part of a breeding pair with Yang Guang but the pair failed to conceive naturally.

A decision was made to artificially inseminate Tian Tian, who had the procedure for the fifth time last year.

Tian Tian had previously given birth to twins in China but all previous attempts to produce a cub at Edinburgh Zoo have failed.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for RZSS Edinburgh Zoo said: "Giant panda breeding is a very complicated process but we believe that Tian Tian is pregnant.

"Although a specific date was suggested, like all babies, it's hard to predict precisely and the panda breeding season can last until late September.

"Tian Tian is being closely monitored by our expert team and we will be the first to share any news as soon as we can."

