Koala joey emerges from mother's pouch for first time

The marsupial born at Edinburgh Zoo will cling to its mother's fur until it is a year old.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5550457411001-koala-joey.jpg" />

A koala joey has emerged from its mother's pouch at Edinburgh Zoo.

The animal, which has yet to be named, was born on January 31 to mother Alinga and father Goonaroo.

It was pictured as it ventured outside its mother's pouch for the first time this week.

Keepers hope they will be able to determine the joey's sex soon.

It will cling to its mother's fur until it is around a year old.

Lorna Hughes, team leader for koalas at Edinburgh Zoo, said: "We are really happy that the joey has started to fully emerge.

"At seven months old, the joey is almost too big to fit inside mother's pouch, which means it will now be venturing outside more regularly.

"Soon it will begin riding on Alinga's back until it becomes independent at around 12 months. Soon we will be able to begin weighing the new addition and determine its sex so we can name it."

