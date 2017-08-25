Panda cub will not be born at Edinburgh Zoo today
Emails had suggested Tian Tian would give birth to the UK's first panda cub imminently.
The UK's first panda cub will not be born at Edinburgh Zoo on Friday, officials have confirmed.
Emails between Scottish Government officials and staff at the zoo in late July said that Tian Tian was pregnant.
The emails suggested Friday, August 25, could be the bear's due date.
Keepers have stressed the process is "exceptionally complex", however, and said the breeding cycle would continue into September.
Several previous attempts to breed Tian Tian with Yang Guang have all failed to produce a cub.
A spokesman for the zoo, which is run by the Royal Zoological Society Scotland (RZSS), said: "We can confirm our female giant panda, Tian Tian, will not be giving birth today.
"Breeding pandas is exceptionally complex and we anticipate that her breeding cycle will continue into September.
"We're closely monitoring Tian Tian and we will share any news as soon as possible."
