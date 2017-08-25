Edinburgh woman missing for two weeks found in Skye

Fiona McMaster, 41, had been last spotted on CCTV footage in Glasgow on August 12.

Fiona McMaster: She has been found safe and well.

A woman reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found.

Fiona McMaster, 41, left her home in Edinburgh on Tuesday, August 8.

She was then seen on CCTV in Glasgow with a man four days later.

Police said she was found safe and well in Skye at around 10am on Friday.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said: "We would like to thank the public who came forward to provide information that led to Fiona being traced.

"She has been found safe and well which is a great relief to her family."

