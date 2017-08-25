Shipping cargo handler suffered serious injuries in fall

Wilson Reid fell at least 12ft while he was unloading turbine components in Inverness.

Guilty: Whyte Crane Hire were fined £60,000 at Inverness sheriff court. STV

A shipping cargo handler suffered serious injuries after he lost his balance and fell between 12ft to 15ft.

Wilson Reid had been working in the lower hold of a cargo vessel, which was docked at Inverness Harbour.

Mr Reid was working unloading turbine components on August 21, 2015, when he slipped and fell, suffering significant head injuries.

Injuries included a fractured skull, a head wound that required 19 stitches, fractures to both eye sockets, a dislocated jaw, damage to his teeth, bruising to his arms and legs, a compression injury to his neck and shoulders and multiple fractures to his left wrist.

Whyte Crane Hire Limited pleaded guilty to health and safety failings at Inverness Sheriff Court and was fined £60,000.

Alistair Duncan, head of the health and safety division at the Crown Office, said: "This was an accident that resulted in serious injuries that could have been avoided if the appropriate planning and protective measures had been in place at the time.

"This incident could well have proved fatal and it has significantly changed Mr Reid's life.

"Whyte's failure also placed three other employees involved in the task to the same serious risks."

He added: "Falls from height are one of the greatest single causes of death and serious injury to workers within the construction industry.

"Hopefully this prosecution and the sentence will remind other employers that failure to fulfil their obligations can have tragic consequences and that they will be held to account for their failings."

