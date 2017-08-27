Fife firms hope Queensferry crossing boosts business

  • STV
Commuter: Businesses believe they will benefit from the new bridge. SWNS

Business owners from Fife have spoken about how they predict the new Queensferry Crossing will impact on them.

The new road bridge across the Forth will open on Wednesday before closing again over the weekend to give 50,000 members of the public the chance to walk across it.

It will then be officially opened by the Queen on September 4 before allowing vehicles back onto it from September 6.

Rob Clemence owns Fife Man and Van, a five-year-old removal company based in Dunfermline which mostly operates on the western side of the region.

He believes the opening of the infrastructure can only benefit his firm and others in Fife.

Mr Clemence said: "I'm hopeful of two things.

"Firstly, we do very little work in Edinburgh just now with challenges getting across the bridge, with the traffic and weather conditions affecting whether it's open or closed.

"We kind of turn away from work in Edinburgh just because the commute across and back doesn't make it financially viable for us.

"Secondly, I do believe that the new bridge is going to have a really positive effect on the local property market.

"I think it's going to attract a lot more commuters across to west Fife, with the improved links across.

"That can only mean more business for us, attracting more people to buy properties, ultimately they need to be moved and that's where I'm happy to step in."

The Forth road bridge has faced closures due to adverse weather conditions as well as over the 2015 Christmas period due to structural concerns.

Alfie Cleary is one of those who predicts the new crossing will provide more assurances they will be able to get across the Forth without worry.

The 61-year-old owner of Junk Buster started his business when he was 18 and claims his workload is split 50-50 over the two sides of the firth.

Mr Cleary said: "Before, we had terrible winds on the old bridge and it used to be closed all the time, so possibly we'd get stuck in Edinburgh.

"With rush-hour traffic it's going to be absolutely great. The business will be flowing a lot more smoother than before."

Predictions are also being made of a boom in the property market for the area.

Gary Scott, proprietor of Regents Estates and Mortgages, believes it could lead to some of the region being seen as an extension of the Scottish capital.

His firm is based in Fife, with premises across the region, but also deals with properties elsewhere in Scotland.

Mr Scott said: "With the Queensferry Crossing, there's perception and reality.

"The perception is that this will become a fabulous commuter place for Edinburgh. It's a lovely place to live, a lovely place for family and a great community.

"Therefore, in my opinion, it's very much not a dormitory for Edinburgh, but a commuter town, if not almost part of Edinburgh, albeit being in Fife."

The £1.35 billion crossing was due to open last December but its completion was delayed by adverse weather conditions.

