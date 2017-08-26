Female pensioner, 69, assaulted and robbed of handbag

The 'distressing' incident happened in Dalkeith on Friday night.

Assault: A woman was attacked and her handbag stolen.

A 69-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in Midlothian on Friday night.

The woman was walking in Scott's Close, between St Andrews Street and High Street, Dalkeith, at around 9.20pm when she was attacked.

A man grabbed the handbag of the woman, struggling with her until he took off with the bag.

The man is described as 6ft tall, slim build and in his 20s.

He was wearing a black three-quarter length jacket with a fur hood.

The woman's handbag is described as medium sized and red. The contents would include a small red umbrella and a small red purse with golden clips.

Detective Constable James Welsh said: "This was understandably a very distressing experience for the victim and local officers will be conducting increased high visibility patrols in the area over the weekend.

"As part of our enquiries we're urging anyone who may have seen this man in the area, who recognises his description, or who has information on the whereabouts of the stolen handbag to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.