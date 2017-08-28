'Loud bang' as fire breaks out at hotel in Edinburgh
Residents heard 'explosion' before emergency services raced to blaze in Stockbridge.
A large fire broke out in a building in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon.
Just before 3pm, emergency services were called to attend the blaze in Stockbridge.
Four appliances attended the scene, as smoke billowed out the building.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters are currently attending a fire at a business premises on Gloucester Place in Edinburgh after receiving an alert at 2.50pm."
A police spokesman said: "Police officers are currently assisting Scottish fire and rescue with a hotel fire in Gloucester Place, Edinburgh.
"Roads in area closed, please avoid."
The fire is understood to be at Nira Caledonia hotel.
Local residents are reporting that they heard a loud bang just before the fire started.