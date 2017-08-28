'Loud bang' as fire breaks out at hotel in Edinburgh

Residents heard 'explosion' before emergency services raced to blaze in Stockbridge.

Blaze: The fire broke out just before 3pm. Rachel Cohen @tavelswithmyphone

A large fire broke out in a building in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3pm, emergency services were called to attend the blaze in Stockbridge.

Four appliances attended the scene, as smoke billowed out the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters are currently attending a fire at a business premises on Gloucester Place in Edinburgh after receiving an alert at 2.50pm."

A police spokesman said: "Police officers are currently assisting Scottish fire and rescue with a hotel fire in Gloucester Place, Edinburgh.

"Roads in area closed, please avoid."

The fire is understood to be at Nira Caledonia hotel.

Local residents are reporting that they heard a loud bang just before the fire started.