Cyclist seriously injured after bike collides with car

The 44-year-old remains in hospital following the crash at a roundabout on Friday.

The crash happened at Eliburn North roundabout. Google

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after being knocked off her bike in a collision with a car.

The 44-year-old woman was struck by a Nissan Note in Livingston on Friday.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a serious condition.

The male driver of the car was also taken to hospital as a precaution and later released.

Police closed the road for four hours following the crash on the Eliburn North roundabout at 6.10pm.

Sergeant Fraser Wood said: "We are urgently looking to speak to motorists or members of the public who witnesses this collision so that they can help us establish the circumstances that resulted in the cyclist sustaining her injuries.

"In particular, we would like to speak to a male who spoke to paramedics and said he witnessed what happened, but left before police arrived.

"We would urge him, and anyone else with any relevant information to get in touch as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Livingston via 101 and quote incident number 3187 of August 25.