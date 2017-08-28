Woman assaulted by 'several men' as she walked home

The 23-year-old woman was attacked by men in near-by cars.

Attack: The woman was walking through Muirhouse Gardens when she was assaulted. Google

A 23-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

The woman was walking home from Muirhouse Gardens when the occupants of two cars got out and pushed her to the ground.

The woman suffered a serious injury to her face and the men got back in the cars and left.

One of the suspects is described as white, mid 20s to early 30s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a medium to stocky build, short dark hair and a scar on the right side of his jaw.

He was wearing a grey Superdry hooded top with white toggles, dark jogging bottoms and spoke with what is described as possibly a Eastern European accent.

Another of the suspects is decribed as being slightly smaller than the first male, with an average build. He also possibly had a Eastern European accent and was wearing a light grey Adidas tracksuit that had Adidas in white writing on the leg.

There are no desciptions of any of the other males involved at this time.

Detective Constable Emma Wilkinson said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the young woman and we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack.

"Despite the early time of the incident, there may have been members of the public returning home from nights our or walking dogs and so anyone who saw anything suspicious in or around Muirhouse Place at around 3.30am on Sunday should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you recognise the description of the suspects or can help us identify those responsible then please also get in touch."