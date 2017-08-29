  • STV
Edinburgh trams extended to Leith under new proposals

Emma O'Neill

New tram line will get rid of the York Place stop and pass by Ocean Terminal.

Trams: An artists impression of what the new trams will look like.
Trams: An artists impression of what the new trams will look like. Scottish Government

Plans to extend the Edinburgh tram line to Leith have been revealed on Tuesday.

The 4.6km extension of the line would see the trams travel down Leith Walk, around Ocean Terminal and end at Newhaven.

The construction of the line would cause considerable disruption to the area, with three lanes of Leith Walk expected to be closed for around 18 months.

The extension would also see the stop at York Place be moved closer to the Omni Centre, placed on Picardy Place, after it's remodelled as part of the St James Centre re-development.

If the plans are approved, construction would be expected to start in autumn 2018.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: "Edinburgh is growing faster than any other city in Scotland and our current road network and public transport provision simply aren't sustainable given the number of new residents we're expecting to welcome here over the next two decades.

"Rather than exacerbating traffic problems on our already congested roads, trams allow far greater numbers of people to travel, while creating employment during construction, boosting development along the route and connecting people to centres of employment, leisure and retail."

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes added: "Given the experience of the last tram project, we're acutely aware of the need to scrutinise this business case as rigorously as we possibly can - residents deserve nothing less.

"We won't take any decision on completing the line to Newhaven until we are 100% confident that the project can be delivered, financed and managed effectively.

"Councillors from all parties have been taking up the opportunity to fully examine the business case over the past weeks and will use this special meeting of the Transport and Environment Committee to quiz officers further on the detail and make a recommendation on whether to progress to the next stage."

