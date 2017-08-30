First traffic on Queensferry Crossing as bridge opens

The 1.7 mile structure will carry traffic over the Forth for a century and a half.

The Queensferry Crossing over the River Forth has opened to the public.

The first traffic passed over the 1.7 mile structure in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Work began on the 1.7-mile structure, which has cost £1.35bn, in 2011.

Over the weekend, around 50,000 people will be able to walk across the bridge as part of the Queensferry Crossing Experience.

The Queen will formally open the bridge on Monday, September 4, 53 years to the day since she opened the nearby Forth Road Bridge.

All traffic will be able to use the bridge permanently from September 7.



After this, the existing Forth Road Bridge will be used as a public transport corridor.

The Queensferry Crossing's opening comes eight months later than was originally planned but Transport Scotland have said the project was completed almost £250m under budget.

It was illuminated by a spectacular light show on Monday evening to mark its formal handover to the Scottish Government.

A procession of vintage, modern and electric vehicles were driven across the span as part of the event.

Nicola Sturgeon launched the light show at an event attended by workers who constructed the bridge.

The First Minister said: "I can't tell you how emotional it feels to be standing on this stunning Queensferry Crossing.

"It is here to do a job and keep our country connected but it is much more than that.

"This bridge will be one of the greatest bridges in the world, no scrub that, this bridge is the greatest bridge in the world."

Addressing the workers, she added: "What you have done here is something very special.

"It is in every way an amazing achievement and I want to congratulate everyone involved.

"The weather in the middle of the Forth has made sure it was a challenge but you have made history and this bridge will serve Scotland for 150 years and more."

It is expected that 24 million vehicles will use the Queensferry Crossing each year, with the structure designed to last for more than a century.

