Stolen Land Rover used in raids on multiple businesses

Cash machine among items taken in crime spree across Edinburgh and Midlothian.

Raids: Newsagent and carvery among premises targeted. Google 2017

Thieves have used a stolen Landrover to raid a newsagent, carvery and dentist.

The vehicle was stolen from a property on Cluny Drive in Morningside, Edinburgh at 12.45am on Tuesday.

It was used to ram raid the Blackhall Village Newsagent on Craigcrook Road 30 minutes later.

The shop was smashed into before a cash machine and other items were stolen.

Police believe the same thieves broke into a dental practice on Rosewell Road in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at 3.30am and the Elginhaugh Farm carvery on Gilmerton Road in Lasswade, Midlothian, 20 minutes later.

At 4.15am, Pasha's Newsagent on Balgreen Road in Edinburgh was also raided while thieves tried to break into the city's Stenhouse Newsagent at Stenhouse Cross 25 minutes later.

Detective sergeant Keith Taylor said: "We firmly believe that the individuals responsible for the theft of the Landrover are also responsible for this spate of ram raids, break-ins and attempted break-ins across Edinburgh and Midlothian.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries we are actively looking to trace the stolen vehicle and anyone who believes they have seen it, or knows its current whereabouts should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to any of these incidents is also urged to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

