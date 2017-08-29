Driver ploughs into man in murder bid after police chase

The motorist hit a pedestrian in Livingston after officers halted their pursuit.

Attempted murder: Driver hit man on Deans North Road. Google 2017

A driver has ploughed into a pedestrian during a police chase in an attempted murder.

A red Citroen C3 made off from officers in Livingston on Monday before police pulled out of the chase at the Carmondean Centre roundabout.

The driver continued at speed and hit a man on Deans North Road, where they did not stop and headed towards the Eliburn North roundabout and fled after smashing the car into a Ford Fiesta and a Lexus.

Police assisted the 54-year-old pedestrian, who was then taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

Detective inspector Paul Batten said: "An extensive investigation into this incident is currently under way by both detectives and officers from the road policing unit and we have already spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries.

"However we would urge anyone who may have seen the Citroen travelling in the area beforehand, who witnessed the pursuit or saw the collisions take place, or those who saw the Citroen come to a stop and anyone leaving the vehicle, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"As is standard procedure when there has been police involvement or contact prior to a serious incident such as this, the circumstances of this collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.