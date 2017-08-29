Men charged with hit and run that left boy, ten, injured

A 20 and 22 year-old have been charged following incident on Ferry Road, Edinburgh.

Ferry Road: Two men have been charged after hit and run. Alan T Simpson Photography

Two men have been charged following a hit and run collision that left a young boy seriously injured.

The ten-year-old continues to be treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children after he was struck near Drylaw Police Station on Ferry Road, Edinburgh on Sunday August 19.

A 20-year-old has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and report a collision and theft of a motorcycle.

A 22-year-old man has also been charged in connection with this incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and the 22-year-old is currently on remand in connection with unrelated offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger from Edinburgh CID said: "Since this incident occurred we have dedicated significant resources to the investigation, resulting in two men having now been charged.

"I'd like to thank all of those who came forward with information that has greatly assisted with our inquiries."

Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland, the new Local Area Commander for North West Edinburgh, said: "We recognise the profound impact this incident had on those who live within the local area, as well as the wider Edinburgh community who have been incredibly supportive to not only police, but to the young boy and his family.

"Motorcycle theft and associated crime is a matter that we continue to address through our outstanding Stronger North partnership and the city-wide Operation Soteria initiative.

"Offences like this will not be tolerated and whenever incidents of motorcycle theft or the antisocial or criminal use of these vehicles is reported, we will conduct a robust investigation to bring those responsible to justice."

