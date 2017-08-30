Heavy traffic queues as Queensferry Crossing opens

The bridge's first rush hour has seen lengthy traffic delays northbound and southbound.

Traffic: Bridge opened in the early hours. Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/ PA Images

Roads around the Queensferry Crossing over the Forth have seen heavy congestion on the first day of the new bridge being open to the public.

Long delays were reported on the M90 in the northbound and southbound carriageways on Wednesday morning.

A vehicle broke down on the hard shoulder on the road leading to the north side of the bridge, but the congestion remained after it was cleared.

The new bridge opened to the public around 2am on Wednesday.

It will remain open to the public on Wednesday and Thursday before closing again on Friday.

Traffic Scotland warned commuters to expect delays and said the traffic was "not just commuters heading for work."

The first traffic passed over the 1.7 mile structure in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A long procession of traffic followed police vehicles across the bridge shortly before 2am, with many honking their horns and blowing whistles as they travelled over.

Over the weekend, around 50,000 people will be able to walk across the bridge as part of the Queensferry Crossing Experience.

