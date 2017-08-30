  • STV
Liam Gallagher to perform at homeless charity sleep-out

Neil Pooran

The Sleep in the Park fundraising event will feature several A-list 'buskers'.

Liam Gallagher: Singer will perform DJ set.
Liam Gallagher: Singer will perform DJ set.

A mass sponsored sleep-out to raise money for the homeless will feature A-list "buskers" including Liam Gallagher and Deacon Blue.

The Sleep in the Park event in December will involve around 9000 people sleeping rough in West Princes Street Gardens and around Edinburgh city centre.

It is organised by the social enterprise Social Bite, which says it will be the world's largest ever sleep-out event.

Sir Bob Geldof will be among those sleeping rough, with the aim of raising £4m to tackle homelessness in Scotland.

Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy and other wealthy Scots slept outside to raise money for a new village for homeless people during last year's event.

The new village, which will accommodate 20 homeless people, is currently under construction.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1395402-prototype-house-for-homeless-people-s-village-unveiled/ | default

This year's event will feature "busking" sets from the former Oasis frontman, Deacon Blue, Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit.

It will be hosted by comedian Rob Brydon and John Cleese will perform a bedtime story.

Sports personalities and politicians are also expected to take part in the sleep-out.

Gallagher said: "Ever since Oasis got signed in Glasgow at King Tuts, Scotland has always had a special place in my heart.

"The fans are among the best in the world. I'm looking forward to playing in Edinburgh and supporting this charity.

"I hope the event helps as many people back on their feet as possible."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1375862-chris-hoy-sleeps-outside-to-raise-cash-for-village-for-homeless/ | default

Sir Bob said: "The event has the potential to be a game changer in tackling the issue and I am right behind it, even if a little nervous to brave a cold Scottish winter's night.

"I know Scotland to be a compassionate nation and I would implore you to get involved."

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn said he hoped the event would lead to the end of homelessness in Scotland.

He said: "We believe by working together, homelessness could be eradicated in Scotland within five years.

"We are planning to work closely with the Scottish Government and other charities throughout the sector to create a five-year action plan which will provide housing, rehabilitation, job opportunities and the support that homeless people need to get back on their feet."

He continued: "We want to make Scotland an example for the whole world to follow. We're a small country, a nation of innovators.

"The statistics of homelessness in Scotland are not insurmountable - we only need to help 11,000 people back to their feet - together we can do that."

Members of the public and businesses can take part in the event by meeting fundraising targets and accepting the sleep-out challenge.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1377721-mass-sleep-out-raises-over-500-000-for-homeless-village/ | default

