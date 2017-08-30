Judy Murray's £70m tennis and golf centre approved

The Park of Kier development has been given in-principle planning permission.

Judy Murray: Councillors originally rejected plans.

The Scottish Government has granted in-principle planning permission for Judy Murray's £70m tennis and golf centre.

The Park of Keir development near Dunblane in Stirlingshire were rejected by councillors in 2015.

Residents objected on the grounds it would involve building on green belt land between Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

The proposal includes 12 tennis courts, a hotel, golf academy, museum, visitor centre and 19 houses.

The developers appealed the decision to the Scottish Government and on Wednesday ministers announced permission had been granted in principle.

Conditions have been attached to the planning permission, including a requirement for the sports facilities to be accessible to the public and contributions be made to affordable housing.

Murray, who grew up in Dunblane, argued the development would lead to a new generation of Scottish sports stars.

She said it would create a "bricks and mortar" legacy for her Grand Slam-winning sons Andy and Jamie.

The hotel and new housing was necessary in order to make the sports centre financially viable, she argued.

The Scottish Government said the development will bring "strong benefits to Scottish sport" and provide facilities for the community.

Local government minister Kevin Stewart said: "Having carefully considered all aspects of the planning report, I am minded to grant planning permission in principle for this development - subject to conditions and the conclusion of a planning obligation.

"I have concluded that the development is of significant regional and national significance.

"It will bring strong benefits to Scottish sport, helping in the development of elite competitors, while also providing facilities for the community."

He added: "There will also be economic benefits, both to the local area and more widely.

"The next step is for the planning authority and developer to work together to agree to discharge the planning obligation.

"Once Scottish ministers are satisfied, they will then be able to formally grant planning permission for the proposal."

