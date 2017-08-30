Drug dealer Mark Renton caught with heroin in Edinburgh

The 37-year-old was caught with heroin worth about £620 at West Pilton Lea.

Edinburgh: Trafficker jailed at high court

A drug trafficker named Mark Renton who was caught with heroin in Edinburgh has been jailed.

Mark Renton was pursued by police after he tried to cycle off and found with a wad of cash and a phone.

Renton, 37, was caught with heroin worth about £620, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

Judge Lord Pentland told him: "In my considered view you present a substantial danger to public safety."

The judge said it was clear Renton had no respect for the law and was unable or unwilling to control his behaviour.

Renton admitted being involved in the supply of heroin between March 1 and April 15 this year in Edinburgh after being released on bail.

Lord Pentland said it was his fourth conviction for trafficking in the Class A drug and jailed Renton for six years.

Advocate depute Martin Richardson said officers had seen Renton out on a bike on April 15 at West Pilton Lea.

As they got out of their vehicle he started to cycle away but was pursued and detained.

The court heard that Renton, a prisoner in Saughton, had been assessed as posing a high risk of further offending unless he could break the cycle of addiction.

