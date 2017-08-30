Disruptive passengers force Cyprus flight to divert

The flight from Edinburgh landed in Krakow, Poland, where police were called.

EasyJet: Passengers taken off flight (file pic).

A flight bound for Cyprus was diverted to Poland after two passengers became disruptive on board.

The EasyJet service from Edinburgh to Paphos was forced to divert to Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday.

The airline said the EZY6945 flight was met by police on arrival.

It was expected to leave for Cyprus on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman said: "EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY6945 from Edinburgh to Paphos diverted to Krakow and was met by police on arrival due to two passengers behaving disruptively.

"The flight will be continuing on to Paphos this evening.

"EasyJet's cabin crew are highly trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously, do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour and always push for prosecution.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

