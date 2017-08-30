Bomb disposal unit attending incident in Edinburgh
Police are also in attendance at the 'ongoing incident' in Wester Hailes.
Police are in attendance at an "ongoing incident" in Edinburgh.
A bomb disposal unit has also been sighted at the scene in the Wester Hailes area.
Officers confirmed they are in attendance on Sighthill Loan near the Sighthill Bowling Club but are unable to give any further details at this time.
Calder Road is currently closed in both directions as a result of the incident.
