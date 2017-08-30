Bomb disposal unit attending incident in Edinburgh

Police are also in attendance at the 'ongoing incident' in Wester Hailes.

Wester Hailes: Bomb disposal unit in attendance at ongoing incident. PA

Police are in attendance at an "ongoing incident" in Edinburgh.

A bomb disposal unit has also been sighted at the scene in the Wester Hailes area.

Officers confirmed they are in attendance on Sighthill Loan near the Sighthill Bowling Club but are unable to give any further details at this time.

Calder Road is currently closed in both directions as a result of the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.