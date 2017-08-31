Bomb disposal unit remove 'suspicious items' from flat

Police attended the incident on Sighthill Loan in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Suspicious: The EOD removed the items.

A bomb disposal unit has removed suspicious items from a flat in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the scene on Sighthill Loan at around 7.45pm on Wednesday where they found the suspicious items in an unused property.

The Explosives Ordinance Disposal team were called and removed the items on attendance.

Cordons were put in place for a short time whilst the EOD assessed and removed the items.

Calder Road was also closed in both directions as a result.

