Man in court over 'hit-and-run' that injured young boy

Conor Whalen, 20, was arrested over the incident on Ferry Road in Edinburgh.

Ferry Road: 20-year-old remanded in custody. Alan T Simpson Photography

A man has appeared in court charged with leaving a ten-year-old child seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run.

Conor Whalen was arrested over the incident on Ferry Road in Edinburgh on Sunday, August 19.

Among the 12 charges, Whalen, of Edinburgh, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while disqualified, failing to stop and report a collision, attempting to pervert the course of justice and the theft of a motorcycle.

The 20-year-old made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested over the incident.

