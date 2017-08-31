Horse riding gear worth £10,000 stolen from stables

Thieves took a transporter but abandoned it in a field after losing control.

Horse riding: Equipment stolen in stables break-in (file pic). Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport

Horse riding equipment worth more than £10,000 has been stolen from stables.

Saddles, hats and rugs were taken from Kaimesnowe Stables in Kelso, in the Borders, overnight on August 29.

A horse transporter was also stolen but was later found in a nearby field.

Police believe the thieves may have lost control of the vehicle and abandoned it.

Craig Hood, from Kelso Police Station, called it a "brazen theft".

He said: "We would request that anyone who saw any suspicious activity, saw the vehicle being driven on the B6364 towards Stichill or who has been offered any equestrian equipment, gets in touch to assist with our investigation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.