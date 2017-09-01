Benidorm death: Husband reveals agony on wife's birthday

Kirsty Maxwell, who died in a hotel plunge, would have been 28 on Friday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5523357687001-benidorm-death-husband-says-key-witnesses-not-quizzed.jpg" />

The devastated husband of a Scots woman who plunged to her death in Benidorm has spoken of his agony in what would have been his wife's 28th birthday.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

Husband Adam also revealed next week would have marked the couple's first wedding anniversary.

He said on Friday: "Today would have marked Kirsty's 28th birthday.

"Twenty-eight years of wonderful memories, 28 years we were lucky to have her - followed in a few days' time by what should have marked our first wedding anniversary together as husband and wife.

"So many happy memories of Kirsty amongst so much sadness."

Mrs Maxwell entered a room being used by five men from England before her plunge, where she was described as being in a "state of terror".

STV News previously revealed a witness came forward to say a group living across from Mrs Maxwell was trying to alert police of how it happened.

The witness said Mrs Maxwell could have clambered down the side of a hotel before falling.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia last month, when they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

The family now expect the case to be concluded in September.

Adam added: "As a family, over the next week we will be paying tribute to our beautiful girl. We remember her big smile and loving heart, we will cherish the memories you gave us and celebrate the life we shared.

"The family would appreciate some privacy at this very difficult time. I would also again like to thank you all for the respect, privacy and support you continue to provide.

"It means so much to us as a family, thank you all so much."

Kirsty's father Brian was left overwhelmed this week when he was given more than £1500 through a donation to help pay for legal fees.

He turned up for a work project in Grangemouth before being presented with the donation.

Brian said: "I was caught unaware and left totally speechless and overcome with emotion when presented with a card and a donation to the Kirsty Maxwell Appeal.

"It was a collection by the personnel working on the project, some I know but many of whom I do not really know.

"There have also been individual donations from people's hard-earned cash who we wish to also extend our gratitude to in what has been a staggering gesture.

"As a family we feel overwhelmed and emotional at the assistance offered from everyday people."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.