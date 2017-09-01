Ten-year-old schoolgirl injured in motorbike hit-and-run
The youngster was struck on South Street in Kinross at 7.45pm on Thursday.
A ten-year-old schoolgirl was injured in a hit-and-run involving a motorbike.
The youngster was struck on South Street in Kinross at 7.45pm on Thursday.
Police Scotland confirmed the motorcyclist fled the scene following the collision.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.
"One female patient declined transport to hospital."