Thousands set for 'unique' walk on Queensferry Crossing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will join ticket holders to walk across the new bridge.

Queensferry Crossing: Thousands will walk across the new bridge. PA

Nicola Sturgeon will join around 50,000 people on the Queensferry Crossing this weekend for a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to walk across the new bridge.

The First Minister says the chance to walk the 1.7 mile bridge will be a "unique opportunity" for the tens of thousands of ticket holders as it has no pedestrian walkway.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf will also be joining the ballot winners in the walk across the Forth between Edinburgh and Fife on foot.

A ballot for the crossing experience attracted almost 250,000 entries.

The £1.35bn bridge has been closed to traffic since Friday in preparation for the event and will be officially opened by the Queen on Monday.

And Nicola Sturgeon believes that "it's only right" that the public get a chance to experience the "amazing structure" for themselves.

She said: "Excitement has been building steadily in recent weeks as we have watched this hugely ambitious project near completion.

"It's only right that the public get the chance of an up close and personal look at this amazing structure so they can see the stunning engineering and views for themselves.

"Walking across the new Queensferry Crossing will be a once in a lifetime experience, before it is officially opened to traffic and pedestrian access continues on the Forth Road Bridge. I look forward to joining some of the 50,000 people lucky enough to participate in this unique opportunity."

Mr Yousaf added: "It's important to recognise the efforts of those workers who have delivered this project in challenging conditions, £245 million under budget.

"That is a staggering achievement and we want to build on the momentum that these celebrations will create.

"There has been interest from all around the globe and events this weekend can only serve to heighten that enthusiasm further."

After Monday's ceremony, Tuesday will see the bridge host up to 10,000 local school pupils and community representatives, before reopening to traffic on September 7.

