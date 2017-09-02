Truck towing 1500 litres of fuel in Edinburgh bypass smash

The major route heading westbound has been closed at Dreghorn after the crash.

Edinburgh: Diversions in place on bypass. Traffic Scotland

A pickup truck towing 1500 litres of aviation fuel has crashed on the Edinburgh city bypass.

The major route has been closed heading westbound at Dreghorn following the Hilux truck smash shortly after 8.40am on Saturday.

Huge tailbacks have been caused and diversions are in place.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "There has been a small leak but nobody has been injured and nobody is trapped.

"Around 25 firefighters were called. We are currently making the area safe."