First people embark on walk over Queensferry Crossing

Andy McLaren

Around 50,000 people are expected to descend on the new bridge this weekend.

Queensferry: Ballot attracted 250,000 entries. PA

The first of around 50,000 people have descended on the Queensferry Crossing for a one-off opportunity to walk across the new bridge.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf joined tens of thousands of ticket holders to cross the Forth between Edinburgh and Fife on foot on Saturday.

The chance to walk the 1.7-mile bridge has been described as a "once in a lifetime experience" as it has no pedestrian walkway.

A ballot for the crossing experience, which also takes place on Sunday, attracted almost 250,000 entries.

Family: First across were Martin, Mark and Jonathan McFarlane with grandad Pat Irwin. STV

The 1.35 billion bridge, which closed to traffic on Friday in preparation for the event, will be officially opened by the Queen on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Excitement has been building steadily in recent weeks as we have watched this hugely ambitious project near completion.

"It is only right that the public get the chance of an up close and personal look at this amazing structure so they can see the stunning engineering and views for themselves.

"Walking across the new Queensferry Crossing will be a once in a lifetime experience, before it is officially opened to traffic and pedestrian access continues on the Forth Road Bridge."

Sturgeon: First Minister with bridge ambassadors and volunteers. PA

Humza Yousaf added: "It is important to recognise the efforts of those workers who have delivered this project in challenging conditions, £245m under budget.

"That is a staggering achievement and we want to build on the momentum that these celebrations will create.

"There has been interest from all around the globe and events this weekend can only serve to heighten that enthusiasm further."

Schools and community groups will be allowed to walk over the structure on Tuesday before it closes to pedestrians.

The crossing will remain closed to traffic until Thursday, with vehicles re-directed back to the Forth Road Bridge during this time.

