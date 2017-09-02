Traffic chaos as A9 closed after four-vehicle crash

The smash happened near the Broxden roundabout shortly before 11.25am on Saturday.

Broxden: Drivers advised to avoid the A9. Traffic Scotland

A section of the A9 has been closed after a four-vehicle crash.

The smash happened near the Broxden roundabout shortly before 11.25am on Saturday.

The northbound carriageway has been closed while the outside lane heading in the opposite direction has also been shut.

It is understood a car has overturned in the crash.

Large tailbacks are being caused, with police advising drivers to avoid the area.